LANSING, Iowa — Martha “Elaine” Mooney, 85, of Lansing, Iowa, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Wednesday. Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, Iowa, with Rev. John Moser as the celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.