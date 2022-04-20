CUBA CITY, Wis. — Rodger A. Rymer, 85, of Cuba City WI passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, after complications from a fall at home.
The family will be donating trees and playground equipment in Cuba City and a Celebration of Life for the family will follow this summer.
Rodger was born to Allen and Elsie Rymer on August 16, 1936 in Green Bay. He graduated from Green Bay West High School and received a Bachelors of Science in Manufacturing Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Stout. It was in his junior year at UW-Stout that he met freshman Carole (Waterstreet) thanks to a ride board posting. His Studebaker was the ticket to ride back to the Green Bay area and was the beginning of a 65-year-old love story. They married a week after Carole graduated in 1961. After college graduation, Rodger taught welding, blueprint reading and calculus at the Northeast Technical College in Green Bay, until he accepted a job as a manufacturing engineer at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works. He was proud to represent Deere, and worked there for 27 years until his retirement in 1992. Rodger’s interests and hobbies were many, and primarily focused around fishing, family, and food. He was an avid ice fisherman, meticulously planned yearly fishing trips ‘up north’ with family and friends, and orchestrated group salmon fishing outings on the Kewaunee River. His garage is adorned with many of his award-winning catches and the accompanying fish stories were just as large. After his retirement, Rodger took up woodworking, making elaborate model John Deere classic tractors, furniture, cutting boards, and stacks and stacks of cork trivets. Most everyone who knew him received and treasured their hand-crafted ‘Rodger original.’ He was an active member and volunteer for the Cuba City School Board, Elks Club, Issac Walton League, Lions Club and a trustee at the Cuba City United Methodist Church. An exceptional left-handed golfer, he was an original member of Cole Acres Country Club, where he also hosted many beloved smelt fries. He was also an excellent bread baker, molasses cookie maker, and canner of pickles and tomatoes from his garden. Growing up in the literal shadow of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Rodger was a die-hard Packer fan. He designed the original press box at Lambeau Field, took Carole on a date to the ‘67 Ice Bowl, and was in a weekly bowling league with many Packer legends.
Rodger is survived by his wife Carole, and their three children, Todd (Kim) of Baraboo, WI, Carrie of Waunakee, WI, and Jodi (Lars) of Seattle, WA. Four grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, Kyle and Luke, and one great grandchild, Jacob.
The house on School Street was a frequent destination for family, friends and neighbors throughout the years. Gpa Rodg will be missed!
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia (Homer) Hickson.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Cuba City Fire and Rescue teams and the TLC/ICU trauma team at UW-Madison University Hospital not only for the amazing medical care, but also the unprecedented compassion during the difficult week.
