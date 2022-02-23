Clyde L. Bradley, Jr. 86, of Dubuque passed away Monday February 21, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road, with a service to conclude at 7:00 p.m.
Clyde was born on November 11, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Clyde and Helen (Lebben) Bradley Sr. He married Donna Mae Lang on February 5, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque. He worked at an assembler at Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works until his retirement and was a member of the UAW Local #94.
Clyde loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing or just spending time on the river.
He is survived by his four children: Rick Bradley, of Dubuque, Vicki (Ray) Doyle, of Darlington, WI, Tim (Jana) Bradley, of Hayward, WI, and Jody (Pat) Maas, of Dubuque; his 9 grandchildren Ricki, Shelly, Tara, Mitch, Joe, Amy, Ben, Mike, and Nick; and his 17 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Helen, his wife Donna Mae, a son Terry, two grandchildren Austin and Violet Maas, and a sister Patricia Carter.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque especially his guardian angel’s Nicole and Peggy for all the great care they gave to our Dad and Grandpa.