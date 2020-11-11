ASBURY, Iowa — Robert “Bob” L. Schroeder, 79, of Dubuque formerly of Balltown, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Mercy One, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Robert’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Dubuque. Military honors will be rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Bob was born November 16, 1940, in Balltown, the son of Leonard and Mildred (Brimeyer) Schroeder. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty) Ehlers on October 12, 1963, at St. Joseph’s Church in Rickardsville. Bob served in the National Guard. Bob farmed on the family farm in Balltown for 34 years. After a much-deserved retirement, Bob and Betty moved to Asbury. With Bob’s hard-work ethic, he found himself working at Meadows Golf Course for his son-in-law and then at Brimeyer Auto Body Shop for the last 14 years.
Bob was one great guy and was a joy to be around. He was so proud and loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an avid farmer and took lots of pride with his family farm in Balltown. He enjoyed his Red International tractors, he loved taking long drives and his favorite stop was Breitbach’s in Balltown, visiting with all his relatives and friends. Bob loved life, he was always happy, very friendly, easy going, good hearted, fun loving and the best Dad anyone could ask for! His most prized possession was his wife, Betty.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Rhonda (Dale) Barton, Roxanne (Greg) Wille, both of Sherrill, and Rodney (Sherry) Schroeder, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Mitchell (Anna) Wille, of Dubuque, Miles (Jamie) Wille and Max Wille, of Sherrill, Chelsey Schroeder, of Dubuque, Katelyn (Joe) Meehan, of Dubuque, Nathan Schroeder, of Dubuque, Samantha (Hunter Estess) Barton, of Texas, and Alex Barton, of Sherrill; one great-grandchild due in January; his twin sister, Elizabeth “Betty” (Norbert) Smith, of Dubuque; brother, David (Diane) Schroeder, of Dyersville; in-laws, Dave (Margaret) Ehlers, of Dubuque, Terry Ehlers, of California, Chuck Ehlers, of Dubuque, and Dorie (Ronnie) Cutter, of Michigan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Jack and Lorraine Ehlers; granddaughter, Emily Schroeder; sister, Yvonne Nauman; in-laws, Gerald (Jerry) Nauman, Helen Ehlers, Donald Ehlers, Lloyd Ehlers and John Ehlers, Mary Ann (Daisy) and Ernie Fiedler; and a nephew, Dan Nauman.
Special thanks to all the nurses and doctors at Mercy One Hospital for all the great care and kindness they have given Bob these last 3 weeks, especially the nurses in the ICU and Dr. Janes.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.