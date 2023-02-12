PHOENIX — Jessica Kay Theisen, 44, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm — 7:00 p, Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.
Jessica was born February 3, 1978, the daughter of Jerry and Karen (Junk) Theisen. She graduated from Bellevue Public High School in 1996. Jessica then graduated from Loras College with a degree in education. She taught at St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School in East Dubuque, before moving to Arizona to continue her teaching career. Jessica achieved her goal of always wanting to be a school teacher and always enjoyed being with her students. She loved each and every one of her students. She had a big heart, cherished her time with friends and family, loved taking pictures and scrapbooking. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Recommended for you
Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Karen Theisen; her brother, Tyler (Lisa) Theisen; paternal grandparents, Ray and Doris Theisen; maternal grandmother, Babe Junk; nieces and nephews, Livvy and Mya Theisen, Megan (Tyler) Kueter, Jaelyn (Tanner) Scheckel, Josie Theisen, Jenna Theisen, Reese Theisen, Ray Theisen III; a great-nephew, Julien Kueter; aunts and uncles, Jim (Pat) Theisen, Judy (Butch) Merritt, Jeff (Trudy) Theisen, Joe (Lisa) Theisen, Jay (Jenny) Theisen, Jon (Lisa) Theisen, Steve (Elaine) Junk, Tim Junk, Kay (Dave) Konrardy, and Kim (Thomas) Timp; and numerous extended relatives.
Jessica was preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy Theisen; maternal grandfather, Dwain Junk; aunts, Jane Junk in infancy, and Kathy Lombardi; a cousin, Jaydn Lombardi; and an uncle, Tim Kunkel.
A memorial fund has been established in Jessica’s memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.