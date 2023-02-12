PHOENIX — Jessica Kay Theisen, 44, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4:00 pm — 7:00 p, Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.