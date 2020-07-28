CASCADE, Iowa — Kenneth John McDermott, 77, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 25, at his home in Cascade, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Kenneth will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. Social distancing will be followed, as recommended by federal and state guidelines. Face masks are required to attend the visitation. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Kenneth McDermott Family at P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding and Rev. Mark Osterhaus concelebrating. For anyone unable to attend Mass, it will be live streamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born April 8, 1943, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Raymond M. and Lenore R. (Dolphin) McDermott. He was a graduate of St. Martin’s High School in 1961, and attended college at the DeVry Technical Institute. In 1965, he volunteered as a lay missionary with Divine Word Missionaries in Papua, New Guinea. This is where he met Maureen Trotter, his future wife of 52 years. On June 1, 1968, he was united in marriage to Maureen Trotter in Beechwood, New South Wales, Australia. Upon returning to Iowa, he fulfilled his draft obligation and spent 11 months in Vietnam. Kenneth and Maureen started their family business of McDermott Oil Company in 1972, which they operated for many years until their retirement.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed wintering in Mesa, AZ, where he could golf and relax with his friends and family. Kenneth was an avid golfer and sports fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears, Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Creighton Bluejays.
Kenneth was a veteran, having served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930, and the Cascade American Legion Post #528. He was also a former member of the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and past Cascade City Council Member.
He is survived by his wife, Maureen McDermott of Cascade, IA; four children, Jason (Dede) McDermott, of Cascade, IA, Kristi McDermott (Gerry Notara), of Charlotte, NC, Michele (Jon) Freesmeier, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Aaron McDermott, of Marion, IA; six grandchildren, Sam, Rachel, Rebecca and Anna McDermott, and Nathan and Claire Freesmeier; five brothers, Alan (Margie) McDermott, of Cascade, IA, Bob (Barb) McDermott, of Tempe, AZ, Earl (Mary) McDermott, Jerry (Shirley) McDermott, both of Cascade, IA, and Howard (Carol) McDermott, of Monticello, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law all from Australia, Father Trevor Trotter, of Melbourne, Irene (Owen) Wheatley, of Toowoomba, Pat Trotter, of Wauchope, Clare (Terry) Groom, of Nerang, Barbara (Paul) Downie, of Alexandria Hills, Kathy Trotter, of Darwin, and Lesley (Mark) Linton, of Cedar Creek.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Dorothy Trotter; his sister, Betty (Jack) Vance, and three sisters in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for Kenneth be given to Aquin Elementary in Cascade, or Divine Word Seminary in Epworth.
View Video Tribute or send Online condolences to the family
The family would like to thank Bill and Kathy Gehl for all their help and support, and Hospice of Dubuque, Home Instead, and the Mayo Clinic doctors in Minnesota and Arizona. Thank you to everyone for the well wishes, support, and prayers.