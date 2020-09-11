PEOSTA, Iowa — Marty A. Beyer, 59, of Peosta, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
PEOSTA, Iowa — Marty A. Beyer, 59, of Peosta, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta. Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.