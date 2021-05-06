Shirley W. Kirkpatrick, 90, of Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away at 8:24 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, One Wesley Way, in East Dubuque, with Rev. Tom C. Shinkle officiating. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Shirley was born on May 17, 1930, in Metropolis, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Velma (Porter) Houchin.
She was united in marriage with Raymond L. Kirkpatrick on August 31, 1950, in Rockford, Ill. He preceded her in death in July 1985. She later married Norbert Foht in November of 1987.
Shirley was a registered nurse in the surgical department working for Dr. Patrick at Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the UMW of the Church. Shirley was Chair of the Evangelist Committee and assisted with visiting people who were homebound.
Family, faith and friends were her true treasures in life. Mom loved all of us with unconditional love sprinkled with a little sass on the side. We will deeply miss our mother; it is bringing us comfort knowing she is reunited with our dad in heaven. We are sure Dad and Uncle Gene were waiting in a golf cart ready to show all the best golf courses.
Surviving are her four children, Kevin (Dixie) Kirkpatrick, of Haltom City, Texas, Bradley (Jill) Kirkpatrick, of Hubbard, Iowa, Raymond (Lori) Kirkpatrick Jr., of Juanita, Neb., and Sara (Eric Cooper) Kirkpatrick, of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Dennis Allen, Nicholas Kirkpatrick, Andrew Kirkpatrick and Carl Klaeska; two sisters, Dixie Kirkpatrick, of Missouri, and Nelda (Rollo) Burnett, of Metropolis, Ill.; a brother, Jack (Sandra) Frazee, of Madison, Wis., and her husband, Norbert Foht.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Velma; her husband, Ray; a sister, Mary Dennis; and brother-in-law, Gene Kirkpatrick.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.