ROCHESTER, Minn. — Robert (Bob) Swanson, 94, of Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, August 11, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. today at Mahn Family Funeral Home’s Rochester Chapel, and from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church.
He grew up on a farm in Shellsburg, Iowa, and married Lorna Fiebelkorn on February 11, 1945. A World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Army. Bob worked at FMC in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 30 years, before taking early retirement and starting a new career in pottery making. His interests were many and varied, and he never stopped learning.
Bob will be remembered fondly as a storyteller extraordinaire. He loved his family very much, and spent many happy hours playing games, and entertaining family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Retha (Richard) Finger and Pat (Ryland) Eichhorst; five granddaughters, Patty (Tom) Whalen, Nicole Swanson, Jana (Gregg) Poppe, Traci (Samuel) Holloway and Sarah Finger; five great-grandchildren, Logan Holloway, Laura Holloway, Carter Swanson, Izzie Swanson and Brody Poppe; and his special friend, Belva Bullard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Carl Swanson; his wife, Lorna; and a great-grandson, Brecken Poppe.
