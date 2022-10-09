DAVENPORT, Iowa — Joanne Lee Brown, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on October 2, 2022 in Davenport, Iowa at the age of 90.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steven Rosonke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA 52002. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Joanne was born on June 20, 1932, to George and Bertha (Kappmeyer) Lee in Oelwein, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Douglas Brown on December 27, 1953. They were blessed with 64 wonderful years together. Their love, respect and devotion to each other was an example to all.
Joanne attended the University of Iowa, earning a bachelor’s degree.
Joanne was a bright light to all who knew her. Kind, sensitive and caring. She was a lifelong, voracious reader and she passed this love on to her children and grandchildren. She always had a book at her side. The education of her children was a top priority. She had many close friends in Dubuque and Corpus Christi and continued cultivating new friendships while living at Ridgecrest Village for the last years of her life.
Joanne loved to travel around the world to such amazing places as Mexico, Brazil, Hawaii and Ireland. She had a passion for New Orleans and visited several times. After raising her family, she thoroughly enjoyed spending warm winters in Corpus Christi, TX, and returning home to hot summers in Iowa. She definitely gave her children a love of travel and adventure.
Joanne had a love of art, music, learning, language and culture. She kept up with her Spanish lessons throughout her life. She had tremendous faith and enjoyed all aspects of life as a Catholic, from attending mass weekly, to volunteering at St. Anthony’s. She was active in politics and enjoyed spirited discussions on current issues.
Most of all, Joanne loved being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her life revolved around her family, but she kept an independent spirit.
Joanne will be missed by her friends, family and everyone who knew her.
Joanne is survived by her five children, Mike (Beth) Brown of Davenport, Iowa, Doug Brown of West Des Moines, Iowa, Patricia (Tom) Kelly of Genoa, Nevada, Mary (David) Hammer of Morrison, Colorado, and David Brown of Dubuque; six grandchildren, Nicholas (Melissa) Brown of Chicago, Illinois, Emily (Andrew Goodell) Brown of Davenport, Iowa, Matthew (Libby) Brown of Denver, Colorado, Aaron (Jana) Brown of Des Moines, Iowa, and Max and Sam Hammer of Morrison, Colorado. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Lucy Brown, and Wyatt and Theo Goodell.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertha Lee; husband, Douglas Brown; and a son, Stephen Brown.
Joanne’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Ridgecrest Village for all the wonderful care given to Joanne. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
Memorials may be directed to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
