DAVENPORT, Iowa — Joanne Lee Brown, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on October 2, 2022 in Davenport, Iowa at the age of 90.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Fr. Steven Rosonke officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, IA 52002. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

