PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ambrose R. Margan, age 84, of Platteville, passed away from complications of atomic bomb testing during his military service, on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home, where he has lived for the past eighty years. He was born February 26, 1937, the son of William and Josephine (Langkamp) Margan. Ambrose graduated from Tennyson High School in 1955, completing twelve years in eleven years. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving his country from 1960 until 1962. Ambrose also served in the United States National Guard from 1962 until 1964. He was very passionate about serving his country. During his time of service, Ambrose was a military police officer, performing atomic bomb testing (Operation Dominic 1) on Christmas Island, off the coast of Hawaii. Ambrose farmed the Margan family farm in Harrison Township. He later worked for Advance Transformer, HyPro, B&W Milling, and Faherty Drilling Company. Ambrose served on the Grant County Board of Supervisors and for twenty-two years on the Harrison Township Board. He was an assessor for Lima Township. Ambrose loved metal detecting, collecting and polishing rocks, and arrowhead hunting. You never left his house without a couple of rocks in your pocket. He was a lifelong member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, and a member of Uppena-Kroepfle American Legion Post No. 473. Ambrose helped everyone that needed help, even those that didn’t and loved to talk politics.
Survivors include his brother, Paul (Barb) Margan; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ambrose was preceded in death by his siblings: Margaret (Ron) Heffron, John (Delores) Margan, Mary (Francis) Abing, Ralph (Cecelia) Margan, Leo (Mary) Margan, and Carol Margan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church where a 2:45 p.m. rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be given in Ambrose’s name to St. Andrew Catholic Church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is serving the family.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to his brother, Paul, for his 24/7 care. You gave him the greatest gift of all — being able to stay in his home.
Thank you very much to St. Croix Hospice for all your care and compassion to Ambrose and his family during his final days.
