Logan Michael Potter, 32, of Dubuque, passed away on March 7th, 2021.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A memorial sharing of memories will follow starting at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Dubuque.
Logan was born on June 23rd, 1988, in Dubuque, the son of Kevin Potter and Susan Sarazin.
He attended school in Dubuque, graduating from the 12th grade. He was employed at Nordstrom Distribution Center.
Logan loved hanging with his nieces and nephews, and spending time with his kids and his animals. He could brighten any situation with his sense of humor.
He is survived by his sons, Lealand and Liam Potter; his daughters, Willow Ohnesorge and Korah Miller; his parents, Kevin Potter and Susan Sarazin; siblings, Jarl Potter (Brainne Roddick), Matt (Tami) Sarazin, Dustin Potter, Queinson Potter (Heather Gott) and Crystal Waechter; 5 nieces, 4 nephews and many cousins; his uncle, Mark (Joyce) Sarazin; aunts, Julie (Ken) Aahrus and Mary Frances Gay along with his grandma, Barb Delaney.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leslie and Gloria Potter, David Sarazin; uncles, Danny Potter, David Potter, David Sarazin Jr.; and aunt Mitzi Potter.
A Logan Potter memorial fund has been established.