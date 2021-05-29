Peter D. Beaves, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Lacoma Golf Club, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Clara M. Bohonek, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Joyce K. Bottoms, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Indian Room at Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
David A. Duda, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Jerry D. Donath, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church, Dubuque.
William Hendricks, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Galena Bible Church. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Edward P. Jansen, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Warren O. Nicholas, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Nora R. Nigg, Bloomington, Minn. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Annabelle Pearson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 5:30 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 5:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Brian M. Sheehy, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Memorial services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Roger W. Svoboda, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30, with wake service at 1:45 p.m., Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 31, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.