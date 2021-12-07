Irene E. Beam Telegraph Herald Dec 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Irene E. Beam, 91, of Dubuque, passed away at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021.Per Irene’s wishes, there will be no formal services.She is survived by four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister; two brothers; one daughter-in-law; one son-in-law and sister-in-law.The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Patti Dix for always being there for Irene.Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory are in care of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today UPDATE: Police: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Dubuque wreck Police: Dubuque man who reported being robbed while paying for sex now charged Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence Love that Lasts: High school sweethearts together 67 years Biz Buzz: Dubuque monument company begins new chapter at expanded location