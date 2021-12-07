Irene E. Beam, 91, of Dubuque, passed away at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Per Irene’s wishes, there will be no formal services.

She is survived by four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister; two brothers; one daughter-in-law; one son-in-law and sister-in-law.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Patti Dix for always being there for Irene.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory are in care of the arrangements.

