ELIZABETH, Ill. — Bridget Agnes Slattery (nee Byrne), Elizabeth, IL, peacefully passed away on December 27th, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
A private family service will be held at St. Mary’s church in Elizabeth, IL.
Bridget was born January 26th, 1937, in Carrownanallght Knock, County Mayo Ireland. Fondly known as Aggie by her family, she was the youngest of five children born to Thomas and Delia Byrne (nee McNicholas). She came to the U.S. in 1957 where she lived and worked in many states, finally settling in Chicago, where she met the love of her life, James P. Slattery, who preceded her in his final journey on June 30th, 2011 after 46 years of marriage. She was a lively spirit to be reckoned with. Her sense of humor and light heartedness carried us through the good times and bad.
Her spirit and humor will live on in the hearts of her family, Patrick J. Byrne, Genevieve (Joseph) O’Rourke, Patrick and Bridget Knasiak, Brian (Yain) Slattery, Sheila (Wayne) Ortmeier, Trevor Ruback, Keenan and Liam Ortmeier, and her buddy Blarney.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Martin and John Byrne and her sister, Francis Evans.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Wells, all the nurses and Doctor Johnson at Finley Hospital, and all the caring nurses and aides from Hospice of Dubuque for the compassion and love they showed our mother and friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Dubuque or Freeport in our mother’s name.
