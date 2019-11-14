Charles “Charlie” “Tuna” Evanoff, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, journeyed to the heavenly sheet metal shop in the sky, Sunday, November 10, 2019. He died surrounded by his family and friends.
Born in Hazel Green, Charlie was the 3rd child of Ann (Kittoe) Evanoff and Minco Mike Evanoff. He spent most of his youth in Cuba City. He joined the Army and left for Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was proud to serve and was able to see the world as he drove jeeps for lieutenants. Upon his discharge, Charlie came home to find an apprenticeship in sheet metal in Dubuque. He worked at a few places before settling in at K&K Heating. After many years there, and due to closure of the business, Charlie worked two years at Giese before needing to retire due to illness.
Charlie loved the river and had a houseboat that he took out often. During that time, he met Clara, and they soon wed in 1973. Together they have three daughters, Dihanna from Arizona, and Christy and Corrie from Dubuque. Our family was blessed with MiKayla, our one and only granddaughter who quickly became the center of our lives. He was a very proud Grandfather, taking MiKayla to school and would hang around to become top parking lot attendant for Irving School. They had a very special bond that continued to the end.
Charlie’s life was filled with many people who were all friends. If you knew Charlie, it wasn’t long before you too were a friend. And he helped every one of them. He would work his regular job, come home, eat and go help someone with plumbing, electrical, carpentry or roofing. It didn’t matter. You could rely on him to help. He moved on to working together with Clara, as resident managers at Applewood I and II and later, The Woodlands. Charlie worked right up to within days before he passed. We thank all those from the Iowa City VA Clinic who contributed to his treatment over the years.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Clara Evanoff; daughters, Christy, Corrie and granddaughter MiKayla all of Dubuque, daughter Dihanna (Gary) from Clarkdale, Arizona; his brother, Jerry (Pat), living in Cuba City; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; older brother, Jack (Betty); and sister, Margaret Coyle.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life at the Woodlands Senior Apartments, 3460 Starlight Drive, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 15. Behr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.