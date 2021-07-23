funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Jul 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William F. Bolant, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.James O. Bonjour, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.Duwane Duwe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Gahanna, Ohio — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Esther Lieberman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.Thomas G. Morgan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.Clarice I. Nicol, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.Daniel J. Nugent, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.Daniel W. Schmit, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.Dorianne Walsh, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: 1 hurt in rollover crash in Dubuque 1 hurt in chain-reaction crash involving 4 vehicles in Dubuque Star of 'Impractical Jokers' coming to Dubuque Finkenauer announces bid for U.S. Senate seat All-MVC baseball teams loaded with local players