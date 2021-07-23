William F. Bolant, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.

James O. Bonjour, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.

Duwane Duwe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Gahanna, Ohio — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Esther Lieberman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Thomas G. Morgan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.

Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.

Clarice I. Nicol, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Daniel J. Nugent, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Daniel W. Schmit, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.

Dorianne Walsh, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

