BALDWIN, Iowa — Lowell L. Creger, 86, of Baldwin, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at his home.

Lowell Lester Creger was born on December 12, 1936, at home at “Happy Knob” south of Lost Nation, Iowa in Clinton County. He attended one room schoolhouses at Mount Ida and west of Lost Nation. He graduated from Lost Nation High School in 1954 and shortly thereafter entered the military serving his county in the U.S. Army earning an honorable discharge.

