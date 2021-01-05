Marjorie H. Sweeney Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marjorie H. Sweeney, 93, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.A private family service is being held. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Asbury, Iowa. Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Asbury-iowa East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today