WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Catherine (Cathy) Mary Fenchel, 76, of Williamsburg, Virginia (formerly of Dubuque, Iowa) passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Greenfield of Williamsburg. She was born on February 14, 1946 in Elsworth, Iowa, the daughter of Charles E. and Eleanor (Limback) Roth. Catherine was raised and received her formal education in Ackley, Iowa, and was Valedictorian of Ackley-Geneva High School, Class of 1964. She attended the University of Iowa where she received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the College of Pharmacy. She was a member of Kappa Epsilon, professional fraternity for women students in pharmacy, Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society, and Mortar Board National Honor Society for senior women.
Cathy was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Fenchel on October 16, 1971 at St. John Newman Catholic Church in Iowa City, IA. Following her marriage, Catherine had an extensive professional career in both retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. In her hospital practice her reputation among her co-workers, physicians and nurses was that of a highly respected take-charge kind of person and problem solver whom they looked to for help in dosing, compounding, and administering medications. She wrote the hospital training and procedural manuals for pharmacists and technicians at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. She was also an active point person in the implementation of their automated system in the Pharmacy Department.
Cathy loved music and played both the piano and organ at her home town parish during her high school days, and was an accomplished vocalist who sang in chorus at her high school. She was honored as a soloist at the state music festival in Des Moines, Iowa during her senior year and enjoyed singing folk songs with friends at informal gatherings.
She was active in the many Catholic parishes during the course of her marriage, and participated in CEW, Marriage Encounter, and Christ Life. While a member of Resurrection parish, she was a facilitator in the Catholic RENEW program for small group faith sharing. Her faith and trust in God’s divine mercy were a constant source of personal strength and conviction, and an inspiration to family and close friends.
Cathy had a true passion for fishing and beach combing, and enjoyed numerous moments with her parents and her own family in those endeavors. In 1962, at the age of 16, she landed a 20 pound, 4 ounce Pollock while fishing with her parents off the coast of Wedgeport, Nova Scotia. This event was documented as a women’s world record for marine fishes by the International Game Fish Association. She also loved to take road trip vacations with her husband and children and took charge of all the planning, packing and driving to destinations from coast to coast. In retirement, she enjoyed visiting historic sites in Virginia and spent many hours researching her family history. Mostly, however, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by a brother, David Roth; her husband, Bob; daughter, Angela Jaco; son, Lawrence Fenchel and daughter-in-law April (Strunk) Fenchel along with 9 grandchildren: Olivia Kinsella, Veda Barton, Ezra Barton, Allison Fenchel, Nolan Fenchel, Leah Fenchel, Natalee Fenchel, Evelyn Fenchel, and Elaine Fenchel.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Thomas Roth; and sister, Charlene (Roth) Reysack.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA from 5:00-7:00PM. The service will be Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 104 Norge Lane, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Online condolences may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.
We love you, Cathy and miss you most dearly, but will always remember you for your smile, your warm embrace and your humble spirit. God bless you and keep you always in his care.
