WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Catherine (Cathy) Mary Fenchel, 76, of Williamsburg, Virginia (formerly of Dubuque, Iowa) passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Greenfield of Williamsburg. She was born on February 14, 1946 in Elsworth, Iowa, the daughter of Charles E. and Eleanor (Limback) Roth. Catherine was raised and received her formal education in Ackley, Iowa, and was Valedictorian of Ackley-Geneva High School, Class of 1964. She attended the University of Iowa where she received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the College of Pharmacy. She was a member of Kappa Epsilon, professional fraternity for women students in pharmacy, Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society, and Mortar Board National Honor Society for senior women.

Cathy was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Fenchel on October 16, 1971 at St. John Newman Catholic Church in Iowa City, IA. Following her marriage, Catherine had an extensive professional career in both retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy. In her hospital practice her reputation among her co-workers, physicians and nurses was that of a highly respected take-charge kind of person and problem solver whom they looked to for help in dosing, compounding, and administering medications. She wrote the hospital training and procedural manuals for pharmacists and technicians at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. She was also an active point person in the implementation of their automated system in the Pharmacy Department.

