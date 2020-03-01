Theresa M. Sawvell, age 61, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on February 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Theresa’s life, her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road in Dubuque, starting at 5 pm.
Theresa was born on December 15, 1958, in Joliet, Illinois, a daughter to Ken and Audrey (McLaughlin) Elliott. She was lovingly raised by them, and her step-father, Bob Krause. She was a school bus driver for the Western Dubuque Community School District, as well as an owner of the Copper Kettle and Fisherman’s Wharf, along with managing the housekeeping department at the Holiday Inn. She married Allen Sawvell on March 3, 2003. Theresa enjoyed camping, geode hunting, tending to her flower gardens and spending time with her family. She was a kind a fun-loving spirit who sadly leaves many broken hearts behind.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Theresa include her husband, Allen Sawvell, Dubuque, IA; her 6 children, John (Wanda) Lamey, Bernard, IA, Joshua (Ashley) Lamey, Graf, IA, Jolene (Jesse) Spahn, East Dubuque, IL, Jedediah (Ashlee Eaves) Lamey, Bernard, IA, Jordan (Brittany Walenczyk) Lamey, Dubuque, IA, and Jeremiah (Cheyanne Seymour) Lamey, Bernard, IA; her 10 grandchildren; her siblings, Steven (Linda) Connors, Morris, IL, Ken Elliott, Dubuque, Thelma (Ray) Breitsprecker, Dubuque, Toni (Joe) Heitman, Guttenberg, IA, Doug (Barb) Krause, Waverly, IA, Jennifer (Brad) Heath, Cedar Falls, IA; her sister-in-law, Linda Elliott, Lake Charles, LA; her step-father, Bob Krause, New Hampton, IA; along with many extended family and friends.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Tracy Elliott; and her brother, Bob Elliott.
Theresa’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, along with all of our family and friends who have also provided an abundance of love and support during these very difficult days.
