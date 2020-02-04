SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Ann (Michaud) O’Hara, O.P., died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with a wake there at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Sister Ann taught in Wisconsin parish schools in Milwaukee, Madison, Janesville, Columbus, Baraboo; and in Minneapolis, Tuskegee, Ala., and Kewanee, Ill. She was pastoral minister at St. John the Baptist parish in Johnsburg, Ill.; the Sinsinawa Motherhouse; and Resurrection Life Center in Chicago. She supported community life at Rosary Convent, River Forest, Ill., and the Sinsinawa Motherhouse before coming to St. Dominic Villa.
Sister Ann was born in Chicago, Ill., to Michael and Bridget (Durkin) O’Hara, Aug. 31, 1930.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, and her Dominican Sisters.
Behr Funeral Home is handling arrangements.