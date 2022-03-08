CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Mitchel Aric McArthur, 22, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Mitchel will be 7:00 pm Friday, March 11, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating.
Mitchel was born November 2, 1999, in Fond du Lac, WI, the son of Michael M. and Sheila L. Adair McArthur.
He was adventurous and loved boxing, video games, music, high dollar fashion, working out, and playing pranks. He was a free spirit who was always the life of the party.
Survivors include his father, Michael McArthur of Asbury; his mother, Sheila McArthur of Dubuque; one sister, Madi McArthur of Dubuque; paternal grandfather, Darrell McArthur; maternal grandmother, Peggy Spore; aunts and uncles, Steve, Al (Michelle), Annette, Darren (Becky), Aric (Heather), Tina, Niki (Terry), and Gabe (Anne); and numerous cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his sister Kenzie, his paternal grandmother, Irene McArthur, and his maternal grandfather, Jerry Adair.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mitchel’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.