CUBA CITY, Wis. — John J. Guild, 55, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at home. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, June 22nd at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
John was born on August 8, 1966 to Norman & Betty (Hubbard) Guild in Chicago, IL. He was a past member of the Cuba City Rescue Squad. He loved motorcycle rides, trips to the casino, camping, heavy metal music, his beloved dog, Wrigley, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Michelle (Steve) Guild-Piatkowski, Cuba City, WI; along with many aunts, uncle, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael “Kidd Rock”. In lieu of plants & flowers a John J. Guild Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: John Guild Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
