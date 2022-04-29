ASBURY, Iowa — Heather Lynn (Loring) Riley, 46, of Asbury, Iowa, passed away on April 25th, 2022
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Fr. Dave Flanagan officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery ~ St. Joseph Section, in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Heather was born on July 23, 1975, in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of Daniel and Maureen (Gile) Loring. She grew up in Fort Atkinson and completed her undergraduate studies at the U.W. La Crosse and later received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Loras College in Dubuque. She taught at many schools in the tri-state area.
Heather’s entire world centered around her boys who could do no wrong in her eyes. She enjoyed the warm weather and being outdoors with family and friends. She took the utmost pride in teaching her students. We will remember Heather with a smile on her face while surrounded by those closest to her.
She is survived by her two sons Maxwell Regan and Fletcher Riley, both of Dubuque; brother Jeff Loring of Chicago; step-brother Brian (Nicole) Glynn of Waunakee, Wisconsin; step-sister Julie (Scott) Klieman of Cedar Falls, Iowa; step-sister Jill Carpenter of Dubuque, Iowa; step-father James Glynn of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; and step-mother Patsi Daehler of Asbury, Iowa.
Heather was preceded in death by her parents Maureen Glynn and Daniel Loring.
In lieu of flowers, a Heather Riley Memorial Fund has been established.