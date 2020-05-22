MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Linda W. Osterkamp, 75, of Mineral Point, WI, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital.
Private family visitation and funeral services will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Pastor Charles Tharp officiating. Burial will follow at the Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a live stream of the funeral service will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Linda was born on August 15, 1944, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Dorothy (Gibson) Clark. She attended Clarke College and graduated with her master’s in business administration. On July 28, 1963, she married Melvern Osterkamp, they would later divorce. She was the Business Manager of the Sears Optical Department in Dubuque. Linda was concerned with women’s rights and was a member of NOW. Linda also volunteered with many groups and causes. She helped out at the Ruby Sutton Center, with dinners at the Journey Church and with foster children. She had a deep concern for the underprivileged and worked through political causes for their betterment. Later in life she became a Chicago Bulls Fan, and enjoyed watching them play with her family.
Linda was a very family-oriented, generous and forgiving individual who touched so many throughout her life.
She is survived by her five children, Kim Lembke, Pam Evilsizer, Kari (Chris) Pfab, David (Heather) Osterkamp and John Osterkamp; her 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Donna (Paul) Scheideberg, Cindy (Pete) Skaggs, Bobbi (Tony) Strope; her brother, Charles “Chuck” (Connie) Clark; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her former spouse, Melvern; her daughter, Trisha; a sister, Sherry McGill; and a half-brother, James Clark.
Linda’s family would like to thank all their friends and family for all their support over the years, and to all the medical professionals who cared for Linda.