EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Loretta Jane Lucy was born at home in East Dubuque, Illinois on December 15, 1941, where she was a lifetime resident. She was one of 5 children born to William N. Lucy and Loretta A. (McHale) Lucy. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday January 14, 2023, from an apparent heart attack. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 11:00a.m. with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.

Loretta was a graduate of East Dubuque High School class of 1959. She worked 40 years as a Certified Nurses Aid retiring from Mt. Carmel Convent in 2006. After her retirement she frequently volunteered at the Convent along with her sister Irene. Loretta was a Lifetime member of the Dubuque American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6. She enjoyed serving lunch at the Dubuque Rescue Mission with friends from KFXB TV Station. Loretta was a member of the Full Moon Floozies club and an enthusiastic volunteer for the East Dubuque High School Reunions.

