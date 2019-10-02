EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Joseph A. (Joe) Trannel, 70, of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, and from 9:15 until 10:15 a.m. Saturday also at the church, where the parish prayer service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in East Dubuque Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Joe was born on May 5, 1949, in Dubuque, the second of six sons of Arthur L. and Bette V. (Vanderah) Trannel.
Joe loved God and served his parish in the past as a school board member, Parish Finance Committee member, choir member and parish CEW director/speaker. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #7527 of East Dubuque and the Holy Name Society.
Joe was educated at St. Mary School, Wahlert High School, Loras College (BA) and Drake University (MBA). Joe began his work career on the kill floor at Dubuque Packing Company, and later became controller of the company. He was then Vice President of Finance and CFO of The Durrant Group, CFO of Carlisle Communications and manager of Tri-State Occupational Health. He also taught part-time at NICC. Joe was a graduate of Leadership Dubuque, taught project business and served as a mentor for Junior Achievement of Dubuque.
He married the love of his life, Mary Carol (Kactro) Trannel, on September 11, 1971.
Joe loved to hunt, fish and play golf. He was a member of Lacoma Golf Club for over 40 years. He loved to go on annual hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends to Wyoming and Canada. He and Mary had a winter home in Mesa, Ariz., where he served on the Policy Committee of the Valley Palms Park. They traveled extensively since their retirement around the world, including Europe, China, Ireland, Africa, Guatemala and Greece. They also went on many cruises to the Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico together. They have sponsored a family in Guatemala for several years. He was a past member of the East Dubuque Drum & Bugle Corps. He was a member of the Dubuque Men’s Association.
Joe was a member of the Dubuque Noon Lions Club for 37 years, having served as their President, District Governor for NE Iowa, and a trustee for the Iowa Lion’s Foundation. He had received the Melvin Jones Fellowship and the Warren Coleman Award.
He was the chairman of the annual Lion’s Candy Day in Dubuque.
He is survived by his wife, Mary. He and Mary are very proud of their three Eagle Scout sons, Ben (Stephanie) Trannel, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and their three children, Luke, Ella and Noah; Ryan (Robyn) Trannel, of Stockholm, Wis., and their two children, Gavin and Carolyn; and Alex (Alexandra) Trannel, of Solon, Iowa, and their son, Jackson Joseph. He is also survived by his five brothers, Jim (Marie) Trannel, of East Dubuque, John (Mary J.) Trannel, of East Dubuque, Jerry (Diane) Trannel, of Batavia, Ill., Jeff (Lauri) Trannel, of East Dubuque, and Dr. Tom (Dena) Trannel, of Onalaska, Wis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws, Anne (Rick) Juergens, of Decorah, Iowa, Mike (Heidi) Kactro, of West Bend, Wis., Barb (Bob) Larsen, of Chicago, and Sue (Rick) Thibadeau, of Asbury, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Mike and Florence (Hermann) Kactro; and his godson, Jacob J. Trannel.
Joe’s family would like to thank all of the medical staff for their compassionate care and support, especially Dr. Fred Johlin from the U. of I. Hospital, Dr. Eric Engelman from Medical Associates, Hospice of Dubuque, and all the nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, in particular, Molly, Stefani, and Peggy, and to Fr. Peter Snieg for his prayers and comfort.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubuque Noon Lions Club and to support Pancreatic Cancer Research at the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Contributions can be made payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement; earmarked in memory of Joseph Trannel and mailed to:
University of Iowa Center for Advancement, C/O Madeline Kerr, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.