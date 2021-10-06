BELMONT, Wis. — James W. “Cowboy” Nicholas, 56, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021 of a heart attack. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Belmont Convention Center, Belmont, with a Celebration of Life to follow until 6:00 p.m., where there will be food and fellowship. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Jim was born on August 9, 1965 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Warren O. and Delores M. “Dordy” (Wehnke) Nicholas. “Cowboy” as so many friends referred to him as, attended Belmont Schools. “Cowboy” was a farmer and truck driver for many years, hauling grain and fertilizer. He enjoyed boating, riding his UTV, and traveling, especially to Las Vegas. “Cowboy” was kind hearted and had a great sense of humor. He always took the time to visit with his friends and family.
He is survived by his sister Judy Nicholas and her husband, Rick Federman; aunts and uncles, Mervin & Susan Wehnke, Carol & Raymond Palzill and Beryl Nicholas; many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Mark and Scott; aunts and uncles, Walter “Buster” and Marie Nicholas, Ruby and Paul Engelke and Beverly and Roger Miles.