Joan Furlong, 86, of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Mercy Care in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Parish, 2921 Central Avenue. The Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Furlong will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, also at the church, with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the celebrant. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen is in care of arrangements.
Born October 5, 1932, in Dubuque, she was the daughter of William F. and Elizabeth Tamlin White. On July 16, 1955, she married Arthur Francis Furlong at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died April 14, 1998.
She worked at CyCare as a supervisor of data entry for 28 years. She graduated from the former Visitation Academy in 1950, and then attended Clarke University. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Parish, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed cooking and hosting parties, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include one son, Arthur W. Furlong, of Waterloo, Iowa; one sister, Carole Hannam, of Dubuque; two brothers, William J. (Jean) White, of Eldridge, Iowa, and James J. White, of Iowa City, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Bob Oldis, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Arthur, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Ann Kessler and Rosemary Oldis; one sister-in-law, Mary Etta White; and three brothers-in-law, Les Kessler, Chuck Cushing and Joe Hannam.
Special thank-you to Kelly McMahon for her care of Joan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
