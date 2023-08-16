Sharon Ann (Fisch) Johnston, 72, of Dubuque passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at home. An angel has left us.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11:45 am, Thursday, August 17 at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Sharon was born April 12, 1951, daughter of Robert and Marion (Schroeder) Fisch. On May 1, 1976, she married Richard K. Johnston at the Church of the Nativity.

Recommended for you