Sharon Ann (Fisch) Johnston, 72, of Dubuque passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at home. An angel has left us.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:45 am, Thursday, August 17 at Holy Spirit Parish-Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Sharon was born April 12, 1951, daughter of Robert and Marion (Schroeder) Fisch. On May 1, 1976, she married Richard K. Johnston at the Church of the Nativity.
She spent her life taking care of people. She worked as nurses aid at Finley Hospital for over 15 years, the VNA for a year, Mount Carmel for two years, and at Mercy Hospital for over 25 years before her retirement in 2016. She was a loving, caring, kind and generous person; always seeing the good in a person, no matter what. Christmas was her favorite day. She loved Christmas shopping, making sure everyone had plenty of gifts. She loved spending time with her children and playing games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed an occasional motorcycle ride with her husband, shopping with her children and reading a good love novel.
Recommended for you
She is survived by her husband, Richard K Johnston; Tara (fiancé Terry Sunnes) Johnston of Cedar Rapids, IA; son, Richard K (Shannon) Johnston Jr. of Dyersville; five grandchildren, Haley Johnston, Garrett Johnston, Brayden Ralph, Bianca Johnston, and Oliver Johnston; and a great grandchild, Ava.She was also survived by two sisters, Jo Ann (Jim) Hurley and Susan (Darrell) Tegeler; a brother, David (Kim) Fisch; brothers in law and sisters in law, Ron (Linda) Johnston, Jim Psotka, Sheila Urban, Jim Jones and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marion Fisch; a son, Ryan Johnston; brother, Robert Fisch Jr.; a sister, Barbara Psostka; father and mother in law, Kenneth and Marie Johnston, and a sister in law, Sharon Jones.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrea Ries, the medical staff at Medical Associates, Mercy Hospital, University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and Hospice of Dubuque, you are all amazing.