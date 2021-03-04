REWEY, Wis. — Bernard V. Rupp, 76, of Rewey, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from noon until the time of the service.
