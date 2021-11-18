POTOSI, Wis. — Theodore W. “Ted” Rojemann, age 69, of Potosi, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. He was born January 7, 1952, the son of William and Eileen (Fleege) Rojemann. Ted graduated Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa in 1969. On September 10, 1977, he was united in marriage to Bonita E. “Bonnie” Kerkenbush at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. Ted was employed at Trausch Baking Company in Dubuque for over 24 years as a baker. He later was employed at Loras College in the maintenance department, retiring in 2017. Ted liked watching sports and maintaining his meticulous yard. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. Ted loved sports. He coached his sons in elementary school, was involved in high school sports with football and running the clock for basketball. Ted loved spending time with his family, especially watching all 7 of his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie; their children: Eric (Megan), Kurt (Crystal) Rojemann; Billie Jo (Ben) Brouwer; 7 grandchildren: Maddox, Parker, Stella, Grayson, Chase, Drew, and William; his siblings: Jean (Shelley) Scoville; Ellen (John) Berning; Paul (Sue) Rojemann; Diane (Ted) Bode; Jeff (Chris) Rojemann; many nieces, and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eileen Rojemann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Ted Rojemann Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.