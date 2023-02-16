Mary J. Crispo, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill, Iowa. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Jacqueline R. Entringer, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Clark E. Gerleman, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Mass of remembrance: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carlotta M. Harder, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Christina J. Knepper, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donald Lahr, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Wake service: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Maynard L. McVay, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
John Nikolai, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Albert J. Roth, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Carolyn M. Scheuerell, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jessica K. Theisen, Phoenix — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the church.
Raymond J. Vangen, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
John L. Warland, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William P. Webster, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Kingdom Hall, Belmont, Wis. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Elaine L. Weick, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
