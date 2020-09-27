CASCADE, Iowa — Mary L. Green, 74, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. A celebration of life for Mary will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Mary Green Family, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
She was born December 17, 1945, on the family farm near Bernard, Iowa, daughter of Edwin and Stella (Kintzle) Lindauer. She received her education from Aquin and graduated in 1963. On September 18, 1965, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Green at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 11, 1976. She worked as a substance abuse counselor at Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque, IA, for many years until her retirement.
Mary loved spending time with her sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed golfing, reading, antique shopping, playing cards, spending time with loved ones on her front porch, and decorating her historical home. Her family will cherish all the memories made at her home over the holidays and game nights. She will be remembered for her wisdom, wit, and being a strong matriarch for the family.
She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by her four sons, Denny (Amy) Green, Andy Green (Brandie Madden), Terry (Beth) Green and Tony (Kara) Green, all of Cascade, IA; 12 grandchildren: Kayleigh (Ryan) Mack, Abby (Pat) Fagan, Alison (Adam) Kruse; Brittany (Darby) McCullough, Katelyn Green; Lucy Green, Molly Green, Ella Green, Joseph Green; Alaina Green, Will Green, Nora Green; three great grandchildren, Theo Fagan, Rory McCullough, Stella Kruse; two sisters, Isabel Lindauer and Alice Wolf, both of Dubuque, IA; sister-in-law, Helen “Blondi” Lindauer and Ellen Lindauer, both of Cascade, IA; brother-in-law, Roger Sherman, of East Dubuque, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Ed Lindauer, Bob Lindauer and Donald Lindauer; two sisters, Jane Lindauer and Helen Sherman; brother-in-law, Jim Wolf; and sister-in-law, Marie Lindauer.
