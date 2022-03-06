Inez L. Schultz, 99 of Dubuque, died Friday, February 11, 2022 at Sunnycrest Manor.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Schatz officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family. A live stream of the funeral will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Inez was born on February 2, 1923 in New Vienna, IA the daughter of CJ and Rosa (Koopman) Vaske. Inez graduated from Clarke College and went on to earn her Masters of Music Theory from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. Inez married Eldon M. Schultz on October 1, 1946 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, IA. Inez and Eldon farmed in the Delhi and Worthington area until 1966.
She was a traveling teacher for Western Dubuque Schools and then went on to teach Music at Dubuque Community Schools. After her retirement she continued to teach her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone willing to learn. Inez was very active in the church choir at Delhi and St. Columbkille.
She enjoyed playing the piano at The Rose and Sunnycrest Manor for church services and activities. Inez was skilled in sewing, cooking, gardening, playing cards, and was an avid storyteller. Her home was always open for family and friends in times of need. Inez was a 67 year cancer survivor and was a pioneer in chemotherapy treatment for uterine cancer. She was a member of the National Education Association, YMCA, a longtime member of the Dubuque chapter of the Iowa Council of the Blind, and member of a Mother’s Club known as Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Inez is survived by her children: Stephen (Sally) Schultz, W Des Moines, IA; Martin Schultz, Anna (Loras) Decker all of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren: Kathy (Mark) Riebe, Chris (Jan) Finkler, Sarah Schultz, Vicki (Jeff) MacFarlane, Sandi (Matt) Warthan, Valori Kelley, Molly Olds, Steve (Kallie) Decker; 14 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon; two daughters Catherine and Carol; eight siblings: Alphons, Edgar, Minnie, Larry, Vince, Hugh, Fr. Martin, and Ray.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be given to Leonard Funeral Home and the family will distribute to Inez’s favorite charities.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica S. Thank you also to the staff and residents of Sunnycrest Manor Community, for all their care and comfort during her time there.