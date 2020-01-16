Shirley M. Hamel-Ford, 90, of Winnetka, Calif., formerly of Dubuque, passed away on January 7, 2020, at her home in Winnetka.
Private family services and burial will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Shirley was born February 23, 1929, in Dubuque, daughter of Joseph E. and Bertha (Sebald) Hamel. She graduated from the former St. Joseph Academy, Dubuque. She was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Parson Engineering Co., and lastly at Rockwell Collins in Los Angeles. She volunteered at her church and museums in the Los Angeles area. She loved traveling the world in her retirement years.
Those left to cherish her memory are brothers, Thomas and Jeanne Hamel, William and Sharon Hamel; brother-in-law, James Green; special niece, Kathy Green; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, her caretakers and close friends in California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothea Green; her sister- and brother-in-law, JoAnne and Arnold Kilburg; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The Hamel Family wishes to thank all of Shirley’s caretakers, medical personnel and her support people, for keeping Shirley well taken care of and comfortable in the months and days leading up to her passing.