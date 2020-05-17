Bruce Edward Accola, 67, of Dubuque, formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care. Family graveside services will be Monday at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque, with Deacon Doug Kremer officiating.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
Bruce was born on December 12, 1952, in Dubuque, the fifth child of Arnold J. and Muriel M. (Erschen) Accola.
He grew up in East Dubuque and attended St. Mary’s Grade School and East Dubuque High School. He briefly worked as a courier at the Dubuque Packing Company.
Bruce was known for his sense of humor and pranks, and his smile was contagious.
He is survived by his brother, Joe (Julie Billmeyer) Accola, and a sister, Joyce Thompson; a niece, Jennifer Schmid and a nephew Nicholas Schmid.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, and his sisters, Rosemary and Kim, and a nephew Jeffrey Schmid.
Memorials are requested for Hospice of Dubuque.
The family sends out a special thank-you to the wonderful staff at Dubuque Specialty Care.
