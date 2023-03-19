BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Coletta C. Wegmann, age 93, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, WI. She was born on October 31, 1929, to Rose (Zimmer) and Vincent Wiest on the Chris Wiest farm in Cassville Township. In 1931, the family moved to the home farm near North Andover where she grew up with three brothers: Martin, Eugene, and Gerald. The family enjoyed the close-knit friendly community. Coletta attended the North Andover school through the sixth grade. She spent her seventh and eighth grades at St. Mary’s School in Glen Haven.

In 1947, she graduated from Bloomington High School. Her freshman college year was in Sioux City, Iowa, at Briar Cliff. After raising her family, she graduated from University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1981. Before her marriage, Coletta was employed at the hospital in Prairie du Chien, and in a Milwaukee office. She appreciated the life-long friendships she made during those years.

