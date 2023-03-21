Jewel Michelle Kieffer, 30 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away suddenly on March 15, 2023.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a sharing service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Jewel was born on January 22, 1993, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Jason Michael Kieffer and Jody lynn (Kennedy) Kieffer-Davis.
She graduated from Senior High School in 2011. Jewel was a stay at home mom who loved nothing more than to spend time with her children. She enjoyed taking pictures and listening to music.
Recommended for you
She is survived by her sons: Liam Michael Kieffer, Silas John Deggendorf, E. J. Runde and Malekai Kieffer Moore. Her mother Jody Lynn Kieffer-Davis; step-father Timothy Robert Davis; her siblings: Skye Lynn Kieffer, Destiny Star Peace Kieffer, Gunnar Aryan Michael Kieffer, and Natahliya Harmony Grace Kieffer. Grandparents: Mary Lou Konrardy, Arleta Kathryn Kieffer, John (Kathy Sheth) Kennedy. She is also survived by E.J.’s father Eric Runde who was a special friend to her and Eric’s mother Deb Runde who was always there for Jewel. Her best friends Emily Ruh and Ell Vazquez also survive her.
Jewel was preceded in death by her father Jason Michael Kieffer and her grandfather Richard Konrardy.
The family would like to thank everyone who was always there for Jewel, who never gave up on her or judged her. A special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Deggendorf, Brandon Deggendorf and Deb Runde for all that you are doing and will be doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.