Robert J. “Bob” Reding Sr., age 83, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.
To honor Bob’s life, funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. To celebrate Bob’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:30 p.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Bob was born on March 5, 1936, in Dubuque, son of Carrol J. and Mildred (Hafeman) Reding.
Bob was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, who was united in marriage to the love of his life, Florence Graham, on June 23, 1956. Bob and Florence would be blessed with 62 years of marriage and four children together before she was called home on February 11, 2019.
Bob was employed with the John Deere Dubuque Works as an inspector for 28 years, but was also the proud owner of Bob’s Antiques, his true passion. Bob loved anything that had to do with Dubuque history and was an avid collector of coins and all sorts of memorabilia. Many items he donated to places throughout the city of Dubuque for people to enjoy for generations to come. He was a longtime member of the Dubuque County Historical Society and the Local 94 Retirees. When he wasn’t out looking for treasures to add to his already extensive antique collection, and the weather was nice, Bob could be found trying his luck fishing down by the river. He also enjoyed feeding the birds and would spend hours watching them.
His family was no doubt the most important part of Bob’s life, and during the last few years he looked forward to playing Texas hold ‘em with them on Sundays at the house. He also enjoyed trying his luck down at the casino with Florence. Bob was definitely a people person who always looked forward to company coming over to visit, entertaining them for hours with his stories.
We are sad at the loss of our wonderful dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother, but take some comfort in the knowledge that he is now free of all of his health issues and reunited with his beloved Florence for all eternity.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory include his children, Bob (Mary Jo) Reding Jr., of Dubuque, Ron (Chrysanne) Reding, of Dubuque, Laure (Rick) Ward, of Dubuque, and Sue (Don) Dietz, of Dubuque; his nine grandchildren, Amy (John) Venema, Aaron (Rebecca) Reding, James (Laura) Ward, Eric Ward, Angela (Tony) Miller, Adam (Angie) Hagensten, Amanda (Chris) Thill, Samantha (Brian) Brunat and Victoria Dietz; his 13 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Richard (Ann) Reding, of Buffalo, Iowa, Lois Heinisch, of Chicago Ridge, Ill., and Bonnie Newbauer, of Chicago Ridge.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence Reding; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; a sister, Carol Clark; and two brothers-in-law, Edward Heinish and William Newbauer.
Bob’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, CNAs and medical staff of Grand River, Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kind and caring support.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.