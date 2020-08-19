GALENA, Ill. — Calista V. Northcraft, 95, of Galena, IL, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be requested. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, where friends may call after 10 a.m. at the cemetery until time of the service.
She was born May 1, 1925, in Galena, the daughter of John and Loretta (Klein) Lehnhardt. Calista graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1943.
She was united in marriage to Harry Wilbur “Bud” Northcraft on June 20, 1948, in Galena, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2010.
Calista was employed as an administrator for the Galena Clinic. She was a worthy matron of Eastern Star #740 and served as a church organist for over 30 years. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards (especially euchre, bridge and rummy). In 2013, Calista moved to the Galena Stauss Assisted Living, where she was an encourager to residents and staff and was loved by all. Others were touched by her delicious treats, warm smile, continued joy, and her outgoing concern for others.
She is remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be deeply missed. Calista is survived by her three daughters, Carol, of Galena, Nancy (Mark) Carlson, of Wheaton, IL, Neena (Larry) Simmons, of Cuba City, WI; six grandchildren, Jeff (Laura), Josh (Jen), Jeremy (Andrea) Simmons, Jodi (Mark) Ludwig, and David and Beth Carlson; and nine great-grandchildren, Brad, Brian, Amanda, Abbey, Taylar, Tyler, Tanner, Karena and Alexis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Galena Fire Department in memory of Calista.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the wonderful staff at Galena Stauss Assisted Living and Senior Care Community for the care and compassion shown to our mother.
