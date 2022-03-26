Rev. Loras C. Otting, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Rev. Loras Otting will be held from 2 to 5 pm, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Martin’s Church in Cascade, where a Scripture wake service will be held at 4:30 pm. Visitation will also be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Martin’s Church, Cascade.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Rev. Loras at 11:00 am, Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa with Archbishop Michael O. Jackels presiding. Concelebrating will be Rev. Mark Osterhaus & Rev. Paul Otting and many other Priests for the Archdioceses. Assisting Deacon will be Mark Otting. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Fr. was born July 4th, 1936 in Cascade, son of Joseph A. and Anna H. (Soppe) Otting; the 8th of 9 children in the family. Father spoke frequently of his friends, family and cousins, who played board games, hunted, fished, and went swimming in the Maquoketa River in Cascade. He wrote 3 books, “Growing Up In Cascade,” about the history of Cascade and this time in his life.
Fr. graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cascade and received his BA from Loras College in Dubuque. He attended Mount St. Bernards Seminary, and 60 years ago was ordained as a priest on March 17, 1962 at St. Rapheals’ Cathedral in Dubuque.
Father taught History and German at Several levels-high school, College and the Professional level. He held posts while at Loras College, and the University of Heidelberg, Germany. He studied at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens in 1968 and spoke some Greek, and was fluent in Latin and German. In 1972 he attained his Masters in American History from the Univeristy of Iowa.
Father was assigned to St. Edwards, Waterloo, St. Jude, Cedar Rapids, and Loras College, Dubuque. In 1972, he started to teach part-time at Beckman High School in Dyersville, while stationed at St. Paul’s Church in Worthington, as Associate Pastor. In 1974, he taught full time at Beckman until 1980, then taught at Wahlert High School until 1986. At that time Father took a leave of absence due to health reasons. In 1989 he taught at St. Rose Academy in California. Father enjoyed the visits and letters from former students who now live thru-out the United States.
Father was the Director of Archives and Historical Records for the Archdiocese of Dubuque, starting in 1996. As archivist, he was tasked with preserving and organizing old letters of the church. 5 years later and nearly 1000 pages later, he finished the Book, entitled: “Letters to a Pioneer Bishop”, the correspondence of Mathias Loras, D.D., first Bishop of Dubuque. Father Loras retired in 2011.
In 1993, Fr. received one of the first heart transplants in Iowa, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. After surgery he was given a 5-7 year life expectancy. On March 2nd, 2022 he marked his 29th Anniversary of the transplant.
Fr. loved to travel, and visited every State in the USA. He visited every European Country, plus, most of South America, Japan, China, Russia and the British Isles.
Family members turned to Father for guidance. He married many of his nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, and then baptized their children. Father was a comfort at a time of death when one of his family died. His mass, homily, and always his words of comfort then and for years to come, helped his family deal with their loss.
The history of the Otting Family, was researched when he was in teaching at Heidelburg, Germany. Father wrote “Der Otting Stammbaum”, translated means “The Otting Tree.” A family reunion followed with 600 people attending. Father supported the Tri-County Historical Society, Cascade with his history of the area. His books are in the archives of the museum, including the book, about the Cascade Spy, during the Civil War.
He was a self-declared Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. Father kept track of the sports family members participated in, attended many of their games.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Joan) Otting of Cascade; two sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Otting and Jean Otting both of Cascade and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bill, Jim, Bob and Don; Sisters, Betty Woerdehoff, Rosemary Otting, and Joanne Otting; brother-in-law, Cliff Woerdehoff; sisters-in-law, Madonna Otting, Grace Otting, and nephews, Bob Woerdehoff, John Otting, Dave Otting and a niece, Lisa Otting.
Father loved old movies, especially the 1944 film “The Keys of the Kingdom”, and “Native American History”. He loved classical music, big band music and songs by “The Carter Family”. Father ended his homily at family funerals by saying in Heaven; “May the Family Circle be unbroken by and by”.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque, for the great care and concern given to Father, while a resident. To all friends, family and Arch Bishop Jackels, thank you for your prayers, concern, visits, taking Father to Dr. appointments, phone calls, and any help given Father. His family will not be sending individual Thank you cards, as Father would say, “God Bless You All”.
In Lieu of flowers the family request memorials for Father be given to the Tri-County Historical Society, P.O. Box 234, Cascade, Iowa 52033 or to a charity of your choice.