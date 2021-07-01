PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kenneth P. “Ken” Gassman, 80, of Platteville, Wis., died on Monday, June 28, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Friends may call from 4 — 7 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Kenneth Gassman Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Ken was born on January 12, 1941, in Dubuque County, Iowa, son of Sylvester and Rosemary (Flogel) Gassman. Ken was united in marriage to Jane Cooper on June 11, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. He served in the United States Army from 1962 — 1965 where he was a member of the “Old Guard” as a cook who helped prepare meals for soldiers who stood along the parade route during JFK’s funeral. Ken served in the 229th Engineering Company, from 1975 until he retired in 1996, where he was the Mess Sergeant. Ken served one tour in Desert Storm. He worked as a mechanic for Faherty Bus Service. He later worked for Rural Excavating and then for Iverson Construction where he was a truck driver. Ken had a wood cutting business where he supplied firewood for many customers and became known as the “Wood Boss”. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served for many years on the cemetery board. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274. Ken was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan, he followed the Packers and was especially an avid Badgers football fan.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; two children, Charman (Dan) Reuter and Bob Gassman; two grandsons, Tom and Cale Reuter; three sisters, Arlene (Jon) Roling-Casel, Zelda “Zee” (Jim) Wood, and Mary (Jim) Bredeson; three brothers, Jim (Joanie) Gassman, Sylvester “Sy” (Sandy) Gassman, and John (Lois) Gassman; sister-in-law, Sara (Jerome) Randall and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Rosemary, and brother, Wayne.
The family would like to extend a special Thank-You to the staff at Edenbrook for all the care given to Ken these past months.