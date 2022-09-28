EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Velda Lorraine Temperley, 98, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, and from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in East Dubuque, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Crystal Weber officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
She was born on October 17, 1923, in East Galena Township of Jo Daviess County, the daughter of Elmer and Geneva (Bucher) Glick. She was united in marriage to Douglas “Jim” Temperley on November 10, 1945, at the Apple River Methodist Church following his return from World War II. He preceded her in death on August 5, 2013.
Velda graduated from Shullsburg, WI, High School with the class of 1941. She was a homemaker except for five years when she was employed in the cafeteria at the East Dubuque Elementary School. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women, the Eastern Star Lodge of Stockton, and was active in the Republican Women’s Club for many years. She loved watching her sons play sports, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every summer Velda’s family would go camping on weekends and made many trips to Colorado always camping near Mt. Rushmore on the way.
Surviving are her children, Darlene (William) Schiele of Flower Mound, TX, and five sons, Robert (Bonnie) Temperley of Clinton, IA, James (Janet) Temperley of Bonita Springs, FL, Terry (Deb) Temperley and Randy (Jayne) Temperley both of East Dubuque, IL, and Tim Temperley of Dallas, TX; 20 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lois Smith of Dubuque, IA, Eleanor Marty of Mt. Horeb, WI, and Carol Grindey of Shullsburg, WI, a sister-in-law, Sheila (Roger) Crapp of Longmont, CO.
Velda was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ken Temperley; two sisters, Dorothy March and Viola Glick in infancy; and a daughter-in-law, Janell Temperley.
In lieu of flowers, a Velda Temperley Memorial Fund has been established.
