Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Kalb, 60, passed away peacefully at Bethany Home on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after a long illness.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, where a scripture wake service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with the Rev. Brian Dellaert officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. A private interment will be held later at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

