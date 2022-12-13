Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Kalb, 60, passed away peacefully at Bethany Home on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after a long illness.
Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, where a scripture wake service will begin at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with the Rev. Brian Dellaert officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. A private interment will be held later at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Liz was born on May 1, 1962, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of John T. (Jack) and Elizabeth A. (Betty Ann) Kalb. She graduated from Wahlert High School in 1980. Liz worked as a parts Planner at John Deere Dubuque Works for Hodge Inc for the last 24 years where she took much pride in her work and made many life-long friends.
Liz was a caring person and had a special calling in life to help elders in need. In addition to working part-time jobs at Stonehill Care Facility and Luther Manor in which she served supper to residents, Liz helped her grandmother, aunt, mother, and father as they required assistance. Liz happily took them to Mass, bought their groceries, took them to appointments and stayed overnight with them in case they needed help. Liz’s family was blessed to have her as a family member.
Liz will long be remembered for purchasing group lottery tickets for friends and family. Everyone knew what Liz meant when she asked, “Would you like to buy a bus ticket?” When asked where the bus was going, Liz replied, “Wherever you want!” She had a delightful sense of humor and although she never won her lottery “bus ticket”, she enjoyed the interaction with others as she purchased those many tickets. Liz enjoyed bowling when she was younger. Liz loved traveling out to Phoenix to visit her son and grandkids whom she loved very much.
She also enjoyed shopping, dining out, visiting, and playing games with her many friends and family.
Liz is survived by her son, Joseph J. Schmitt of Surprise, Arizona, her grandchildren, Aria, Owen and Mercedes, sisters, and brothers; Marjorie (John) Fisher, John (Deb) Kalb, Carolyn (Bruce) Braley, Jean Kalb, Robert (Carol) Kalb, Steve (Sharon) Kalb and Janet (Jeff) Kamentz. She is also survived by 20 nieces and nephews and 20 grand nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Ann Kalb, her aunts, and uncles; Rev. Bertram Kalb, Rev. Robert Kalb, Dr. A.J. (Millie) Kalb, Rev. Howard Kalb S.J., Richard (Bernie) Kalb, Sr. Marie Therese Kalb O.S.F., Dr. Thomas (Dot) Kalb, Dolores Schiltz, and James (Teresa) Schiltz.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Liz’s family would like to thank Dr. Cao, Dr. Putz, the staff at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and the staff at Bethany Home, especially the memory care unit, for their care of Liz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.