SHERRILL, Iowa — Herman Henry Gansemer, 88, of Sherrill, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Friends may greet the family from 3 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road in Dubuque. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, also at the funeral home, where friends may also greet the family from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Br. Stephen Markham will officiate. Interment will take place at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Sherrill.
Herman was born in Sherrill on August 21, 1930, the son of Henry and Theresa (Butlett) Gansemer. He married Marie Osterkamp on January 8, 1952, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 23, 1997. Herman farmed for many years on the family dairy farm in Sherrill. Along with Marie, he enjoyed dancing, including polka, and was a member of the Gold Rush square dancing group.
In 2006, Herman met Lelah Peet, whose companionship he enjoyed until her passing in January 2019. Herman and Lelah enjoyed vacationing in Mission, Texas, during winters. Herman was an avid recycler, and was devoted to cleaning up the beach at Finley’s Landing.
Herman is survived by three children, Kathy (Del) Winter, of Marion, Iowa, Joan (John) Lux, of Dubuque, and Ron (Delores) Gansemer, of Sherrill; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Henry (Mary Jane) Gansemer, Darlene (Emil) Weber, Clarence (Darlene) Gansemer and Sally (Cletus) Bleile.
In addition to his wife, Herman was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Viola (Mick) Hefel; and two brothers, Lawrence Gansemer and LaVerne (in infancy).
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family for later donation to Herman’s favorite charities.
Herman’s family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
