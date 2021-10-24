RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — John Henry Johnson, 57, of Richmond Hill, GA, formerly of Benton, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born on June 24, 1964 in Dodgeville, WI and was raised in Benton, WI, where he attended school and learned many life lessons. At 17, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country from 1981 to 1984 stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. After returning to the States and receiving an honorable discharge, John returned to Germany in 1990 and met the love of his life, Susie. They were united in marriage on April 30, 1992 and made their home in Germany until 1999 when they relocated to Richmond Hill, Georgia. John worked as an inspector for Gulfstream Aerospace.
John loved spending time with his family camping at Georgia state parks and making memories around his pool and grilling out. He enjoyed getting to know people and never met anyone he didn’t like. John is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susie (pups Rubber Toe and Ella); son Dennis (Michelle) Johnson of Guyton, GA; his mother, Clara Ruhl of Dubuque and five siblings; Earlene Robbins and Laureen (Bill) Peacock of Shullsburg, WI; Robert (Cheryl) Johnson and Charlene (Kevin) Lutes of Benton, WI; and Joni (Mike) Sheets of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren Sophia Johnson, Kaitlyn Richardson, and Devin Qualls and 16 nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Laura Frey, brother-in-law Robert H. Robbins, and aunts Elsie Lightcap and Rose Marie Wenger.
A memorial service was held on October 14, 2021 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.