ELIZABETH, Ill. — Karyl Schuman 81 passed away peacefully with her kids by her side at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. She was born July 26, 1941, in Orangeville, IL the daughter of Aaron and Helen (Heldt) Lopp. Karyl was united in marriage to Edward Schuman on September 15, 1967, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2007. She loved visiting and playing cards with friends. She spent many hours helping her daughter at her local shelter and she loved her ferrets! Her greatest joy was spending time with family and especially with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She is survived by her children, David (Tina) Schuman, of Goodyear AZ, Daryl (Nikki) Schuman, of South Carolina, and Melissa Ryerson, of Joliet, IL, grandchildren, Desiree (Bobby) Brown, Tanner (Danea) Schuman, Sean (Alana) Trujillo, Jacob Parrott, Mitch (Krista) Allen, Alexis Zuel, Michael Ryerson, Miranda Ryerson, Morgan Ryerson, her great-grandchildren, Trey Brown, Aspen Schuman, Alexander Ryerson, Roxanne Campos, Abigail Ryerson, and siblings, John (Patty) Lopp, Judy (Harold) Glasson, and Susie (Denis) Vondran, and her many nieces and nephews. Karyl was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her siblings, Connie, Robert, Eugene, Jerry, James, and Lloyd. A Karyl Schuman Memorial Fund has been established, memorials can be mailed to 3818 Pandola Ave, Joliet IL 60431 or Cache Creek Rescue, 20601 S La Grange Rd, Frankfort IL 60423.
We wish to thank The Galena Stauss Senior Care Community staff, Nurses, and Dubuque Hospice, who took great care of our mom.
