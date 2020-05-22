Charlotte Rose Meier, 85, formerly of Apple River, IL, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Sunset Park Place in Dubuque, IA, with her daughters at her bedside.
She was born June 13, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Andrew and Rose (Knuth) Parobek. Charlotte graduated from South Division High School in 1952, and in 1955 she received a degree in Nursing from Milwaukee County School of Nursing. Charlotte lived in Milwaukee until her marriage to Kenneth Meier on June 4, 1955, at St. Martini’s Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. She learned to drive and became a passionate dairy farmer alongside her husband. In 1983, she began working at Lafayette Manor Nursing Home in Darlington, while continuing to farm. In 1991, she became Director of Nursing, retiring in 1998.
Charlotte is survived by two daughters: Kathy (Greg) Lindenberg, of Hazel Green, WI, and Linda (Stacy) Maybee, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; four grandchildren: Andrew (Haley), Sarah Lindenberg, Brianna Maybee and Nichole Maybee (Noah) Gerdes, and her first great-grandchild expected this summer; brother, Ronald Parobek; brother-in-law, Joseph Baranowski, of Cudahy, WI; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; and sister, Susan Baranowski.
Charlotte was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Warren, IL, and the Women of ELCA. She was a past church council member and Women of ELCA officer. Charlotte enjoyed farming, sewing, reading, and playing cards with family and friends. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially creating memories with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family funeral service. It will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (209 Clinton Street, Warren, IL), with Vicor Michelle Knight officiating. All are welcome to join the processional to Elmwood Cemetery immediately following the service to observe the burial and offer drive-by condolences. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington, WI, is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Charlotte’s name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Park Place and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care and sensitivity during this difficult time.